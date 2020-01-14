Global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market 2019 – 2024

Interferon a (human leukocyte protein moiety reduced). A type I interferon consisting of 165 amino acid residues with lysine in position 23. This protein is produced by recombinant DNA technology and resembles interferon secreted by leukocytes. It is used extensively as an antiviral or antineoplastic agent. An oral form is being developed by Amarillo Biosciences.

The global average price of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is in the decreasing trend, from 186.78 USD/Unit in 2013 to 64.67 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar includes ordinary type and long-lasting type, and the proportion of ordinary type in 2017 is about 64%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is widely used for hepatitis C, hepatitis B and other diseases. The most proportion of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is used for hepatitis C, and the proportion in 2017 is 46%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar, with a production market share nearly 70% in 2017.

South America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2017. Following South America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Roche, Biosidus, Zydus Cadila, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, 3sbio, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -11.2% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Biosidus

Zydus Cadila

Nanogen

Amega Biotech

Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics

PROBIOMED

3sbio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Long-lasting Type, Ordinary Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

