Global Instant Food Market 2019-2024:Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Instant Food market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Instant Food business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Instant Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Instant Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Instant Noodles
Instant Pasta
Instant Soups
Instant Meat Products
Instant Precooked Cereals
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Traditional Grocery Stores
Online Retailing
Convenience Stores
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nissin Foods
Premier Foods
Unilever
BaiXiang Food
MasterKong
Uni-President Enterprises
Sanyo Foods
Toyo Suisan
Samyang Food
Thai President Foods
Chaudhary Group
COFCO
Capital Foods
Ottogi
Indofood
Nestle
Monde Nissin
Ajinomoto Group
Nongshim
Korea Yakult
Symingtons
KOKA Noodles
Patanjali Ayurved
Fukushima Foods
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Instant Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Instant Food market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Instant Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Instant Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Instant Food submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Instant Food Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Instant Food Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Instant Food Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Instant Food Segment by Type
2.2.1 Instant Noodles
2.2.2 Instant Pasta
2.2.3 Instant Soups
2.2.4 Instant Meat Products
2.2.5 Instant Precooked Cereals
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Instant Food Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Instant Food Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Instant Food Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
2.4.2 Traditional Grocery Stores
2.4.3 Online Retailing
2.4.4 Convenience Stores
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Instant Food Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Instant Food Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Instant Food by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Instant Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Instant Food Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Instant Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Instant Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Instant Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Instant Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Instant Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Instant Food Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Instant Food Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Instant Food by Regions
4.1 Instant Food by Regions
4.1.1 Global Instant Food Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Instant Food Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Instant Food Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Instant Food Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Instant Food Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Instant Food by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Instant Food by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Instant Food Distributors
10.3 Instant Food Customer
11 Global Instant Food Market Forecast
11.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Instant Food Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Instant Food Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Instant Food Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Instant Food Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Instant Food Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Nissin Foods
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.1.3 Nissin Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Nissin Foods News
12.2 Premier Foods
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.2.3 Premier Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Premier Foods News
12.3 Unilever
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.3.3 Unilever Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Unilever News
12.4 BaiXiang Food
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.4.3 BaiXiang Food Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BaiXiang Food News
12.5 MasterKong
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.5.3 MasterKong Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 MasterKong News
12.6 Uni-President Enterprises
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.6.3 Uni-President Enterprises Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Uni-President Enterprises News
12.7 Sanyo Foods
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.7.3 Sanyo Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sanyo Foods News
12.8 Toyo Suisan
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.8.3 Toyo Suisan Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Toyo Suisan News
12.9 Samyang Food
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.9.3 Samyang Food Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Samyang Food News
12.10 Thai President Foods
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Instant Food Product Offered
12.10.3 Thai President Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Thai President Foods News
12.11 Chaudhary Group
12.12 COFCO
12.13 Capital Foods
12.14 Ottogi
12.15 Indofood
12.16 Nestle
12.17 Monde Nissin
12.18 Ajinomoto Group
12.19 Nongshim
12.20 Korea Yakult
12.21 Symingtons
12.22 KOKA Noodles
12.23 Patanjali Ayurved
12.24 Fukushima Foods
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
