Global Instant Food Market 2019-2024:Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

According to this study, over the next five years the Instant Food market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Instant Food business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Instant Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Instant Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Instant Noodles

Instant Pasta

Instant Soups

Instant Meat Products

Instant Precooked Cereals

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailing

Convenience Stores

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nissin Foods

Premier Foods

Unilever

BaiXiang Food

MasterKong

Uni-President Enterprises

Sanyo Foods

Toyo Suisan

Samyang Food

Thai President Foods

Chaudhary Group

COFCO

Capital Foods

Ottogi

Indofood

Nestle

Monde Nissin

Ajinomoto Group

Nongshim

Korea Yakult

Symingtons

KOKA Noodles

Patanjali Ayurved

Fukushima Foods

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Instant Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Instant Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Instant Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Instant Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Instant Food submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Instant Food Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Instant Food Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Instant Food Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Instant Food Segment by Type

2.2.1 Instant Noodles

2.2.2 Instant Pasta

2.2.3 Instant Soups

2.2.4 Instant Meat Products

2.2.5 Instant Precooked Cereals

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Instant Food Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Instant Food Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Instant Food Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2.4.2 Traditional Grocery Stores

2.4.3 Online Retailing

2.4.4 Convenience Stores

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Instant Food Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Instant Food Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Instant Food by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Instant Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Instant Food Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Instant Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Instant Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Instant Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Instant Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Instant Food Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Instant Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Instant Food Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Instant Food Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Instant Food by Regions

4.1 Instant Food by Regions

4.1.1 Global Instant Food Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Instant Food Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Instant Food Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Instant Food Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Instant Food Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Instant Food Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Instant Food Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Instant Food by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Instant Food Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Instant Food by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Instant Food Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Instant Food Distributors

10.3 Instant Food Customer

11 Global Instant Food Market Forecast

11.1 Global Instant Food Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Instant Food Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Instant Food Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Instant Food Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Instant Food Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Instant Food Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Nissin Foods

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.1.3 Nissin Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Nissin Foods News

12.2 Premier Foods

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.2.3 Premier Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Premier Foods News

12.3 Unilever

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.3.3 Unilever Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Unilever News

12.4 BaiXiang Food

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.4.3 BaiXiang Food Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BaiXiang Food News

12.5 MasterKong

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.5.3 MasterKong Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 MasterKong News

12.6 Uni-President Enterprises

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.6.3 Uni-President Enterprises Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Uni-President Enterprises News

12.7 Sanyo Foods

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.7.3 Sanyo Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sanyo Foods News

12.8 Toyo Suisan

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.8.3 Toyo Suisan Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Toyo Suisan News

12.9 Samyang Food

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.9.3 Samyang Food Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Samyang Food News

12.10 Thai President Foods

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Instant Food Product Offered

12.10.3 Thai President Foods Instant Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Thai President Foods News

12.11 Chaudhary Group

12.12 COFCO

12.13 Capital Foods

12.14 Ottogi

12.15 Indofood

12.16 Nestle

12.17 Monde Nissin

12.18 Ajinomoto Group

12.19 Nongshim

12.20 Korea Yakult

12.21 Symingtons

12.22 KOKA Noodles

12.23 Patanjali Ayurved

12.24 Fukushima Foods

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

