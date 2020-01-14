Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2019 – 2024

Geographic Information System (GIS Software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major players of Geographic Information Systems, ESRI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. ESRI accounted for 39.39% of the Global Geographic Information Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 23.36 % and 9.42 %, including Hexagon and Pitney Bowes.

In this study, the consumption region of Geographic Information Systems divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Geographic Information Systems accounted for 30.68%. In the Europe 21.30%, In China 21.21 %, In Canada 4.79 %, In Southeast Asia 2.77 %, In India 3.37 %, and in other region 15.88%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share. In the applications, the Government & Utilities segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 85.63 % in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The global Geographic Information System Analytics market is valued at 2200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3050 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Geographic Information System Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Geographic Information System Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Geographic Information System Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ESRI

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley System

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Crber

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Hardware, Software, Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Government & Utilities, Business

