Global Flowering Tea Market 2019-2025

Flowering tea or blooming tea consists of a bundle of dried tea leaves wrapped around one or more dried flowers.These are made by binding tea leaves and flowers together into a bulb, then setting them to dry.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1764728

When steeped, the bundle expands and unfurls in a process that emulates a blooming flower,and the flowers inside emerge as the centerpiece.Typically they are sourced from the Yunnan province of China.Flowers commonly used in flowering teas include globe amaranth, chrysanthemum, jasmine, lily, hibiscus, and osmanthus.

The global Flowering Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flowering Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flowering Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tenfu (Cayman)

Huaxiangyuan Tea

Bama Tea

Richun Tea

Wuyi Star Tea Industry

Anxi Tiekuanyin

Epoca International

Numi Organic Tea

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Jasmine, Rose, Hibiscus, Berry, Chamomile, Lavender, Orange

Segment by Application: Home, Commercial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flowering Tea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flowering Tea

1.2 Flowering Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flowering Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Jasmine

1.2.3 Rose

1.2.4 Hibiscus

1.2.5 Berry

1.2.6 Chamomile

1.2.7 Lavender

1.2.8 Orange

1.3 Flowering Tea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flowering Tea Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3 Global Flowering Tea Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Flowering Tea Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Flowering Tea Market Size

1.4.1 Global Flowering Tea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flowering Tea Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flowering Tea Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flowering Tea Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flowering Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flowering Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flowering Tea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flowering Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flowering Tea Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flowering Tea Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flowering Tea Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flowering Tea Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flowering Tea Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flowering Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flowering Tea Production

3.4.1 North America Flowering Tea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flowering Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flowering Tea Production

3.5.1 Europe Flowering Tea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flowering Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flowering Tea Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flowering Tea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flowering Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flowering Tea Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flowering Tea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flowering Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flowering Tea Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flowering Tea Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flowering Tea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flowering Tea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flowering Tea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flowering Tea Consumption (2014-2019)

………..

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald