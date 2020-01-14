Global Floor Cleaning Machine Market 2019 – 2024

Floor Cleaning Machine is a device used to clean the floor. They are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, the global floor cleaning machines market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 31.71 % of global floor cleaning machines sales. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.34% global sales share. At present, the major manufacturers of floor cleaning machines are concentrated in iRobot, Ecovacs, Nilfisk, Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Karcher, Hako, Tennant, etc.

Floor cleaning machines downstream is wide and recently floor cleaning machines has acquired increasing significance in various fields of commercial, industrial, institution, transportation and others. Globally, the floor cleaning machines market is mainly driven by growing demand for commercial which accounts for nearly 49.19% of total downstream consumption of floor cleaning machines in global in 2017.

Based on types of floor cleaning machines available in the market, the report segments the market into Sweepers, Scrubbers, Burnisher and Cleaning Robots. Key end-use industries of industrial floor cleaners studied in the report include transportation, government, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, hospitality, education, retail and food, and manufacturing and warehousing. Of the key product types studied, the market for Cleaning Robots accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Floor Cleaning Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 15200 million US$ in 2024, from 11000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Floor Cleaning Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

