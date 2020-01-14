Global Bottled Tea Market 2019-2025

Tea is a second most consumed drink after water. All over the world tea is consumed at anytime, anyplace, anywhere and on any occasion in different forms, like hot tea and iced tea. Tea is prepared either by adding hot or boiling water in cured leaves of Camellia sinensis. Tea is consumed from ancient time, first originated in China. Bottled tea is a kind of drink which main gradient is tea.

The global Bottled Tea market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bottled Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottled Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bottled Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bottled Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lipton

Uni-President Group

TingHsin Group

Nestle

Wahaha

STEAZ

Starbucks Corporation

Inko’s Tea

Tejava

Arizona Beverage Company

Adagio Teas

Honest Tea

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Black, Green, Herbal, Rooibos, White

Segment by Application: Home, Hotel, Other

