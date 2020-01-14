Global Borage Seed Oil Market 2019-2024:Key Trends, Technological Advancements, Challenges, Supply and Utilization, Regional Outlook

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4119608

According to this study, over the next five years the Borage Seed Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Borage Seed Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Borage Seed Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Borage Seed Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aromex Industries(India)

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals(US)

Connoils(US)

William Hodgson & Co(UK)

Avestia Pharma(India)

Desert Whale Jojoba Company(US)

AOS Products(India)

Nordic Naturals(US)

Icelandirect Inc(US)

Soyatech International(Australia)

Premium Crops(UK)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Borage Seed Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Borage Seed Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Borage Seed Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Borage Seed Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Borage Seed Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-borage-seed-oil-market-growth-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Borage Seed Oil Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Borage Seed Oil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Borage Seed Oil Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

2.2.2 Cosmetic Grade

2.3 Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Borage Seed Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Borage Seed Oil Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cosmetics

2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.3 Dietary Supplements

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Borage Seed Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Borage Seed Oil by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Borage Seed Oil Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Borage Seed Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Borage Seed Oil Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Borage Seed Oil by Regions

4.1 Borage Seed Oil by Regions

4.1.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Borage Seed Oil Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Borage Seed Oil Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Borage Seed Oil Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Borage Seed Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Borage Seed Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Borage Seed Oil by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Borage Seed Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Borage Seed Oil Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Borage Seed Oil Distributors

10.3 Borage Seed Oil Customer

11 Global Borage Seed Oil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Borage Seed Oil Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Borage Seed Oil Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Borage Seed Oil Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Borage Seed Oil Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Aromex Industries(India)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.1.3 Aromex Industries(India) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Aromex Industries(India) News

12.2 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals(US)

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.2.3 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals(US) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals(US) News

12.3 Connoils(US)

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.3.3 Connoils(US) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Connoils(US) News

12.4 William Hodgson & Co(UK)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.4.3 William Hodgson & Co(UK) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 William Hodgson & Co(UK) News

12.5 Avestia Pharma(India)

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.5.3 Avestia Pharma(India) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Avestia Pharma(India) News

12.6 Desert Whale Jojoba Company(US)

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.6.3 Desert Whale Jojoba Company(US) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Desert Whale Jojoba Company(US) News

12.7 AOS Products(India)

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.7.3 AOS Products(India) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 AOS Products(India) News

12.8 Nordic Naturals(US)

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.8.3 Nordic Naturals(US) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Nordic Naturals(US) News

12.9 Icelandirect Inc(US)

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.9.3 Icelandirect Inc(US) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Icelandirect Inc(US) News

12.10 Soyatech International(Australia)

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Borage Seed Oil Product Offered

12.10.3 Soyatech International(Australia) Borage Seed Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Soyatech International(Australia) News

12.11 Premium Crops(UK)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4119608

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald