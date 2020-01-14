Global Biodegradable Polymers Market: Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019-2025

Biodegradable Polymers are the degradable inorganic molecules. They can be either natural or synthetic and can be made of either ester, amide or ether. They find use in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, packaging etc.

One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the rise in enhanced consumer appeal to eco-friendly packaging. As consumer focus is changing towards healthier living, the demand for a natural, sustainable, and green product is also increasing. This shift in consumer behavior has compelled the major plastics manufacturers and packaging vendors to explore the possibilities of biodegradable polymers. Moreover, the need to conform with government regulations is forcing vendors to focus on manufacturing biodegradable polymers and promote the products that have sustainable components in the export market. It has also been observed that consumers prefer sustainable options for plastic bags and food packaging. The leaders in the global biodegradable polymers market are North America and Asia Pacific that includes China and Japan. Owing to consumer awareness regarding the use of renewable polymers, Europe has emerged as the leading market for biodegradable polymers. North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period, due to the consumer shift and rising crude oil prices. The report mentions that during the forecast horizon, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness rapid growth, with countries such as China and Japan evolving as major markets for biodegradable polymers.

Global Biodegradable Polymers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Polymers.

This report researches the worldwide Biodegradable Polymers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biodegradable Polymers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biodegradable Polymers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biodegradable Polymers in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arkema

BASF

NatureWorks

Novamont

Plantic

Biodegradable Polymers Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers

Natural Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Biomedical

Packaging

Others

Biodegradable Polymers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biodegradable Polymers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biodegradable Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Biodegradable Polymers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biodegradable Polymers :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

