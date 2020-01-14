Fiber Lasers Market Application, Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2020-2022

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Lasers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global fiber lasers market was valued at about $2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.14 billion at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2022.The fiber laser market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The fiber laser market consists of sales of fiber lasers. Fiber lasers are used for welding, cutting and other material processing. A fiber integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike the conventional lasers.

Nonlinear optical effects act as a restraint on the fiber laser market. Nonlinear optical effect is a phenomenon occurring due to the use of fiber laser which can lead to breakdown and damage of the material on which fiber laser is applied. Also, this can lead to overheating of the material and can cause severe damage to the material. FC Laser Ltd was skeptical about the use of fiber laser.

Mobile electronics devices are getting compact day by day and thus electronic industry also requires fiber laser to cut lean and fragile electronic parts. For instance, companies such as Laserline, Trumpf, and Coherent are developing fiber lasers specially focused on automobile industry.

The fiber laser market is segmented into

Infrared Fiber Laser Ultraviolet Fiber Laser Ultrafast Fiber Laser Visible Fiber Laser

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the fiber laser market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the fiber laser market are Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation and Jenoptik Laser GmbH.

