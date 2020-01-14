Fertility Testing Devices Market 2019 Observational studies With Top Vendors like Church & Dwight Co., Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Accuquik

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fertility testing devices for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global fertility testing devices market is estimated to reach USD 8.17 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the decrease fertility rate in women, rising median age of first time pregnant women and easy online availability of ovulation monitor.

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Product (Ovulation Prediction Kit & Fertility Monitor (Urine-Based, Saliva-Based, Basal Body Temperature)), Mode of Purchase (Over The Counter, Prescription Based.), End User, Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Fertility Testing Devices Market

The capability of an individual/person to produce offspring is defined as fertility and reverse is known as infertility. The devices used to test the fertility in male or female is defined as fertility testing devices. Fertility is majorly function of many factors such as nutrition, hormonal balance, gender and sexual behavior etc. Several types of fertility testing devices are available such as testing kits, ovulation prediction kits etc.

Market Drivers

Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women

Decreasing fertility rate in women

Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites

Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors

Market Restraints

Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation

Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Market Segmentation: Global Fertility Testing Devices Market

The global fertility testing devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, purchase mode and end user. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of product type, the global fertility testing devices market is segmented into ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors. The fertility testing devices market is dominated by ovulation prediction kits with 65.2% market share in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period. However, fertility monitors will grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2017 to 2024, to reach USD 2,292.1 million in 2024 from USD 1,226.7 million in 2016. Based on type, ovulation prediction kits are further segmented into urine based ovulation kits and saliva based ovulation kits. Both urine based ovulation kits and saliva based ovulation kits are further sub segmented into standard and digital. Fertility monitor is further sub segmented into urine-based fertility monitors, saliva-based fertility monitors, perspiration-based fertility monitors, other fertility monitors.

On the basis of purchase mode, the global fertility testing devices market is segmented into non-prescription or OTC-based and prescription-based. In 2017, the non-prescription or OTC-based is expected to dominate the market with 86.0% market share

On the basis of end user, the global fertility testing devices market is classified into homecare settings, specialty/infertility clinics, hospitals and others. Among these, in 2017 homecare settings dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

