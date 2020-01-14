Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2027

Ferric sodium sulphide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Na 2 S. It is colorless and water-soluble salts that give alkaline solutions. When exposed to moist air, ferric sodium sulphide and its hydrates emit hydrogen sulfide, emits an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. Technical grades of ferric sodium sulfide are yellow in color owing to the presence of polysulfides. Furthermore, ferric sodium sulphide acts as an oxygen scavenging agent in water treatment, dechlorinating agent in tanneries, and as a textile bleaching agent and sulfonation agent in chemical manufacturing.

Ferric sodium sulphide is employed in high-grade paper, medicine, leather, plastic, dyeing, and printing industries. Moreover, it offers various advantages such as high solubility in alcohol and water, which imparts a tendency to absorb atmospheric moisture and form a solution, which increase ferric sodium sulphide market growth. Moreover, growing personal care applications for toenail trimming, in which the product performs a softening role for pain reduction may further increase the ferric sodium sulphide market. However, use of sulfide-rich effluents can cause ill effects such as sewer corrosion, malodors, and toxicity to humans, livestock and agriculture. These factors are likely to restrain the market.

Ferric Sodium Sulphide Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global ferric sodium sulphide market can be segmented based on form, end-user industry, and region. In terms of form, the market can be classified into solid-flakes and liquid form. The liquid ferric sodium sulphide segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Liquid ferric sodium sulphide is used in the Kraft process in the paper & pulp industry due to its higher solubility in water as compared to oxides and fluorides. This, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for ferric sodium sulphide in paper and water treatment industries.

Based on end-user industry, the ferric sodium sulphide market can be categorized into pulp & paper, leather, chemical, textile, mining, and others. The leather segment is projected to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period. Liquid ferric sodium sulphide is used in the processing of different types of leathers for dehairing purposes. This improves the softness and quality of the manufactured item. It also ensures the removal of other undesirable material such as non-collagenous proteins, epidermis, and cementing substances from the skin. This is projected to increase the demand for liquid ferric sodium sulphide, which in turn is projected fuel the market.

Major player operating in the global ferric sodium sulphide market include Solvay, Longfu Group, Nafine Group International Co., Ltd., Sankyo Kasei, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical Co., Ltd, and Athiappa Chemicals.and many others.

