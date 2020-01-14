Elevators and Escalators Market Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Service Hints Opportunity

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Elevators and Escalators Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes North America, Europe ,Asia Pacific,South America ,MEAand important players/vendors such as KONE Corporation (Finland), United Technologies (United States), Schindler (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), FUJITEC (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and Electra Ltd. (Israel). Additionally.The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019 – 2024

Summary

Market Snapshot:

An elevator is a type of vertical transport equipment which is powered by an electric motor. Escalator is basically a moving staircase which carries people between floors of a building. Old age people mostly preferred elevator and escalator. Demand for elevators and escalators has increased due to an increase in old population. For instance, According to an article published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the aging population held more than 8.5% share of the total population worldwide during the year 2015. In addition, it is anticipated to increase its share to 12.0% by 2030. Therefore, the rising number of aging population across the world and rapid urbanization are likely to be a major driver for the global elevators and escalators market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growth in the Construction and Infra Sectors and Changing Demographic Trends

Increase Building Along With Upcoming New Hotels & Shopping Malls

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Elevators and Escalators

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Labour for the after Sales Maintenance

The key Manufacturers profiled in the report are KONE Corporation (Finland), United Technologies (United States), Schindler (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), FUJITEC (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and Electra Ltd. (Israel). Additionally, other players that are part of this comprehensive study are Omega Elevators (India), GTS Elevator (Turkey) and Sodimas (France).

