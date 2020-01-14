Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Disposable Hospital Supplies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global disposable hospital supplies market was valued at about $19.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $28.3 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.

The disposable hospital supplies market consists of sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products for one-time use only and include blood glucose test strips, procedure kits and trays, conventional syringes and needles, facemasks, prefilled syringes, isolation gowns and medical gloves.

Major players in the disposable hospital supplies market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company and Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation.

The disposable hospital supplies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for disposable hospital supplies and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for disposable hospital supplies to avoid contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the disposable hospital supplies market.

The hospitalized patients are susceptible to infections caused by various bacteria such as Staphylococcal infections and Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and therefore, use of sterile and unused hospital supplies is very important.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year in United States. To avoid contamination and transmission of infection in hospital settings, CDC has recommended the use of high barrier drapes, gowns, gloves and high-level disinfectants in hospital and ambulatory operating rooms. This increased use of disposable hospital supplies to avoid infections will drive the market growth.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald