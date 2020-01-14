Digital Map Market Demand Analysis and Forecast From 2020 to 2026 | AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., Apple Inc., Collins Bartholomew and Others

The market intelligence report on the Digital Map market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Digital Map Market Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/685

The global digital maps market is expected to reach USD 13.61 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A digital map is an electronic representation of a traditional paper-based map, with all the similar information comprising points of interest, roads, conurbations, and boundaries, among others. Nevertheless, unlike the conventional maps, digital maps enable users to do a host of things to the map, including, add additional information such as a path, lane or new road, and using the map to calculate distances.

Key participants include AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., Apple Inc., Collins Bartholomew, DigitalGlobe Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc., Google, Getmapping PLC, MapData Services, HERE Holding Corporation, and Micello Inc., among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Solution

Tracking & Telematics

Risk Assessment & Disaster Management

Route Planning & Optimization

Others

Service

Consulting

Development

Management

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

GIS

LIDAR

InSAR

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Scientific

GPS Navigation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Indoor

Outdoor

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Mobile Devices

Retail

Military & Defense

Government & Public Sector

Others

For Discount on Digital Map Market Report before purchase, visit here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/685

The study includes a total of 15 chapters, distributed as:

Chapter 1 describes the scope of Digital Map products, market overview, opportunities, drivers, and risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the leading Digital Map manufacturers, with their price, sales, revenue, and global market share in the Digital Map sector in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 3 analyzes the Digital Map competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers based on different regional markets.

Chapter 4 gives a breakdown of the data collected pertaining to the Digital Map at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 10 and 11 segment the sales by type and application, and focus on the sales market share, and growth rate by type and application from 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 12 gives an accurate forecast for the Digital Map market, based on regions, type, and applications, with sales and revenue, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 describe the Digital Map sales channel, distributors, customers, and research findings, along with an exhaustive conclusion, appendix, and data source.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Digital Map Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Digital Map market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Digital Map Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

Have specific requirements for the Digital Map market report? Consult with our Industry Expert regarding the coverage of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/685

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Digital Map Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald