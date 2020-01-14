Denim Fabric Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2026

The exclusive study on “Global Denim Fabric Market Research Report 2020″ research reports published research report on added by leading provider ReportsnReports.com

This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.

Vicunha

Canatiba

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Santana Textiles

Weiqiao Textile

Partap Group

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Xinlan Group

Artistic Fabric Mills

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Bafang Fabric

KG Denim

The global Denim Fabric market is valued at 21090 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 26350 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Denim Fabric volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Denim Fabric market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Segment by Type, the Denim Fabric market is segmented into

Light Denim Fabric

Medium Denim Fabric

Heavy Denim Fabric

Segment by Application

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Denim Fabric

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Denim Fabric

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Denim Fabric

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Denim Fabric by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Denim Fabric

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Denim Fabric

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Denim Fabric

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Denim Fabric

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Denim Fabric

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Denim Fabric

13 Conclusion of the Global Denim Fabric Market 2020 Market Research Report

