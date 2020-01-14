Dengue Testing Market Analysis with Research Report 2020

Global Dengue Testing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Dengue Testing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Dengue Testing investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Dengue Testing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, InBios International, Inc., NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG (Sub. PerkinElmer), Quest Diagnostics, Certest Biotec S.L., OriGene Technologies, Abnova Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, dengue is the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease in the world. Blood testing detects the dengue virus or antibodies produced in response to dengue infection. Therefore to control the spread of dengue fever there are various diagnostic tests introduced to reduce the number of deaths and focus on prevention and cure.

Key Market Trends:

ELISA-Based Tests is Expected to Dominate the Product Type Segment During the Forecast Period

The most widely used method for diagnosing dengue is an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) which measures anti-DENV IgM or IgG antibodies in patient serum. The early diagnosis and management of dengue help to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates of severe forms of dengue disease as well as decrease the risk of wider outbreaks.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is capable of detecting NS1 antigens and differentiating among the four dengue virus serotypes. ELISA kits are found to have superior sensitivity when compared to RDTs. Because of their superior performance, ELISAs would be the recommended diagnostic choice when laboratories with trained personnel and equipment are available.

