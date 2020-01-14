Corn Silk Extract Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2017 – 2025

Corn silk is made from a stigma, the yellowish thread like strands raising out of the female flower of maize. It is a waste material collected from corn cultivation which is available in abundance. Corn silk or stigma maydis is an important herb which is traditionally being used by the Chinese, and Americans to treat various diseases such as cystitis, edema, kidney stones, prostate disorder, diuretic, urinary infections, bedwetting and obesity. Corn Silk is also being used as a traditional medicine in many regions across the globe such as U.S., Turkey and France. It possess potential anti-oxidant properties and healthcare applications such as promoting diuresis, anti-depressant, in hyperglycemia reduction and as anti-fatigue agent which have been claimed all over across the globe. Moreover, corn silk is used as an extract in various products, such as dietary supplements and teas. The potential use of Corn Silk extract is related to its properties and mechanism of action of its constituents such as terpenoids and flavonoids.

Corn Silk Extract Market: Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising corn silk extract market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of Corn Silk extract are Active Herb Technology Inc., Barlowe’s Herbal Elixirs, Bristol Botanicals Ltd., Stakich, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and few other regional players.

Corn Silk Extract Market: Segmentation

Corn Silk extract is a good herbal alternative ingredient used in medicines, dietary supplements, teas, and other herbal products. Corn Silk extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, and region.

On the basis of form, Corn Silk extract market can be segmented into Corn Silk extract powder and liquid Corn Silk extract.

Corn Silk extract market can be further segmented on the basis of applications into traditional medicines, teas, dietary supplements and other herbal products. Medicinal products are generally used to treat different diseases such as urinary infections, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and tumors also.

Corn Silk Extract Market: Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in pumping up the Corn Silk extract market as it can serve the purpose. The Corn Silk extract is new in a lot of countries and has a potential market to grow. Corn plant is already a third largest crop grown in the world and the corn silk is considered as a waste product of corn cultivation, which is leading to the easy availability of cheap raw material for the production of Corn Silk extract, hence driving the market globally. Medicinal and anti-oxidant properties of Corn Silk extract are put to use by pharmaceutical industries, hence could be a driving force for the Corn Silk extract market.

Less awareness among the population about the Corn Silk extract could be considered as a restraint for the market. Also, the quality of the final product is determined by post-harvest factors like the moisture content of the extract. Corn Silk extract market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period because natural products often possess less side effects and are more reliable to trust.

Corn Silk Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global corn silk extract market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ and Japan.

North America and Latin America holds the top position for the production of both corn and corn silk, followed by European countries. Belarus, country of Europe holds the first position for highest growth.

China is emerging to hold a good position as producer and consumer of corn silk extract. Other countries like India, Vietnam are also large producers of APEJ. South Africa is growing at significant rate in MEA

Population around the globe is getting aware slowly about the health benefits and products of Corn Silk extract. The recent trend is people are looking for more health beneficiary herbal products.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regional analysis for Corn Silk Extract Market includes:

Report Highlights:

