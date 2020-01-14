Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market was valued at USD 0.88 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Acute Renal Therapy includes multiple therapy types, including the two most common; continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). CRRT is a dialysis modality used to treat critically ill, hospitalized patients in the intensive care unit who develop acute kidney injury (AKI).

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008264

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Incidences of AKI

1.2 GrowingNumber of critical ICU cases

1.3 Clinical advantages of CRRT

1.4 Technological Advancements

1.5 Sepsis cases are more frequent

1.6 Growth in number of patients of diabetes and hypertension

View Source Of Related Reports:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market

Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

Mycoplasma Testing Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Implementation cost

2.2 North America regulations suppressing the usage of CRRT

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market, by Product:

1.1 Dialysates and Replacement Fluids

1.2 Disposables

1.2.1 Eucalyptus

1.2.2 Citronella

1.2.3 Peppermint

1.3 Hemofilters

1.4 Bloodline Sets (Tubing Sets)

1.5 Other Disposables

2. Adoption of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), by Region:

2.1 Utilization of CRRT Procedures, By Region

2.2 Number of CRRT Patients, By Region

3. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Baxter International Inc.

2. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

3. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

4. Nxstage Medical, Inc.

5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

6. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

7. BeLLCo S.R.L. (A Part of Medtronic PLC)

8. Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

9. Infomed SA

10. Medica S.P.A.

11. Medical Components, Inc.

12. Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.

13. Medtronic PLC

14. SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd.

15. Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008264

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald