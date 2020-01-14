Connected Healthcare Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth & Revenue, Opportunity 2020 to 2025

Connected Healthcare Market 2020

Connected healthcare is a respite to caretakers as it connects many aspects of the health care system to provide continued access to relevant data to the patient and healthcare providers. Connected health provides the accumulating reports from various sources to provide a complete picture of the patient’s health. It is a new concept to felicitate remote healthcare delivery. Telemedicine, home monitoring, assisted living, and clinical monitoring are some of the ways of connected healthcare.

Connected healthcare can provide diagnosis & treatment, monitoring applications, education and awareness, wellness and prevention, healthcare management, and a few other healthcare operations.

Market Research Reports forecast sees the global connected healthcare market rising to US$105,337.5 million by 2022. The CAGR is expected to be 30.79% during these years. The global connected healthcare market is considered the fastest-growing application segment. This growth is owing to developing countries from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa regions, opening to the connected healthcare due to the aggressive marketing activity in these regions like programs and campaigns.

The report based this forecast and analysis publication on regional and global levels. The data forecasts revenue in US$ million, for the period of 2016 to 2022 along with a historical account for the year 2015. A comprehensive view of the connected healthcare market can be taken from the competitive landscape analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis employed by Market Research Future.

In order to give businesses and individuals a complete view of the market and its future, the publisher conducted a market attractiveness analysis, benchmarking market segments on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. Market dynamics like drivers, opportunities, and restraints and their impact on demand, are easily recognized through this study about connected healthcare market.

Market Analysis

Additionally, the report on connected healthcare market bases its study on a global as well as regional level. North American Market is slated to stand at US$3.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 29.75% during 2016 to 2022 as per the MRFR analysis, while Asia-Pacific region continues to grow at top gear at a CAGR of 30.76% and to reach US$23.8 billion by 2022. In the year, it was valued at US$2.65 billion.

Regional Analysis

Segment wise e-prescription is the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 31.27% for the forecasted period. On the country front, U. K’s growth rate in the meantime is estimated at 31.05%. Germany, however, continues to lead in the European market and expected to grow at US$7.99 billion by 2022 as against US$946.5 million in 2015.

The region/country-level analysis gives the following results:

Industry Buzz

A government survey in the United States revealed that only 59% of hospitals say that they have used electronic information to treat patients. In this digital age, patient care is no longer limited to the four walls of hospitals or clinics. With technology, healthcare companies are taking remote care to new heights. Luckily for the global connected healthcare market and service providers, organizations and patients are accepting these new changes with confidence as connected healthcare services deliver operational efficiency and excellence.

