Confectionery Coatings Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The global Confectionery Coatings Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Confectionery Coatings Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Confectionery Coatings Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Confectionery Coatings Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Confectionery Coatings Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

key participants in the confectionery coatings market are emphasizing on promotional activities of products through social media and marketing campaigns. Additionally, visually appealing designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the market growth. At a macroeconomic level, the increase in the price of raw materials of chocolate and confectionery products is disrupting the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Segmentation:

The confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, nature and form.

On the basis of flavor, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Milk chocolate

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Yoghurt

Fudge

Caramel

Citrus

Berries

Others (Nut butter, spiced flavor)

On the basis of form, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Wafers

Blocks

Others

On the basis of product type, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Biscuits & Cookies

Dried fruits & Nuts

Candies Soft candies Lollipops Bars Canes Toffies Others



On the basis of nature, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global confectionery coatings market identified across the value chain include Capol LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., The Warrell Corporation, Barry Callebaut AG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Sweetdreams Limited, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Soyuzsnab, Group of Companies, Alvas Group and Bunge Loders Croklaan amongst others.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Key Developments

In 2017, the company Cargill Inc., manufacturer of agri-based ingredients launched a range of clean label coatings and fillings for confection products.

In 2016, the company Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, manufacturer of confectionery ingredients launched a new confectionery coating- zein-based food glazing ingredient, specially targeted at the vegan demo graph.

In 2016, Capoll LLC, a manufacturer of confectionery coatings, developed a new line of confectionery coatings in an organic format. The line includes gum acacia-based confectionery coatings and polishes and sunflower-oil based anti-sticking agents.

Opportunities for Confectionery Coatings Market Participants:

With the rise in prices of the raw materials required for the confectionery coatings market, there is a risk of losing the current consumer base, as they may resort to cheaper alternatives. Manufacturers can instead pass down this increase to the consumers. This can be strategically achieved by marketing the confectionery products as premium and value added. This will ensure that high-end consumers remain loyal contributors to the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

