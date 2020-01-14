Compression Therapy Market Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The global compression therapy market is projected to trace an ascending trajectory of growth in the year to follow. Benefits of compression therapy are well-acknowledged by medical practitioners and doctors. Furthermore, use of compression therapy for treating people suffering from venal disorders has played a key role in driving demand. The healthcare industry has rolled out several new treatment lines in recent times. Acceptance of compression therapy in mainstream medicine has transcended as an important dynamic of market growth. Furthermore, study of blood flow activity in the veins is crucial for understanding several vascular disorders and diseases. Therefore, compression therapy has emerged as an important component of modern-day healthcare.

Vein support can help in mobilising blood flow activity which can in turn assist in muscular movements. Compression therapy is primarily used for improving blood flow across the lower limbs. Moreover, this form of therapy does not involve the use of invasive techniques, and consumers willingly resort to compression therapy. Furthermore, gentle application of pressure ensures that compression therapy can be sustainably used for the geriatric population. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global compression therapy market is slated to increase in the years to follow.

Availability of specially-designed stockings for compression therapy has helped in generating fresh revenues within the global market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of leg injuries has also attracted the attention of the vendors operating in the global compression therapy market. Moreover, the need to avoid surgical procedures for treating venal disorders has shifted the focus towards compression therapy. It is legit to expect that the leading vendors would capitalise on the inclinations of the masses towards minimally-invasive treatment lines. Rising incidence of venous leg ulcers shall also help in attracting increased revenues within the global market.

Product Innovation to Remain at Helm of Market Growth

The development of compression stockings follows an extensive pathway involving core research and development. Use of high-end technologies to foster precision and accuracy in manufacturing compression stockings shall aid market growth. Furthermore, the pressure of compression stockings needs to be duly tested and analysed before floating the products in the market. The ability of these stockings to regulate blood flow in the body is the central driver of market demand. Moreover, improvements in muscular health, stemming out of the use of these stockings, is also an important consideration for market growth.

Ready availability of elastic garments that are used for manufacturing compression stockings holds relevance for market players. Moreover, investments made by established venture capitalists in the global compression therapy market has also helped market players. Approvals coming from medical institutes such as the FDA have helped in promoting compression stockings across various population verticals and regions.

Rising Incidence of Limb Injuries

Treatment of chronic venous disease has become an important consideration for medical practitioners and doctors. This factor has played a key role in driving demand within the global compression therapy market. There is tremendous potential for growth across this market, as clinicians recommend the use of compression stockings to the geriatric population. Moreover, limb injuries can be treated at a much faster pace through the use of compression therapy. Prolonged problems in limb movement are treatable through an extensive compression therapy program. Farrow wraps have emerged as popular compression therapy stockings. The growing incidence of obesity may also lead to increased adoption of compression stockings amongst the masses.

The leading players operating in the global compression therapy market are focusing on improving their manufacturing dynamics. Improvements in medical research shall emerge as a resilient driver of demand within the global market. It would be interesting to see the direction of market growth in the following years.

