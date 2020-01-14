Clinical Trial Imaging Market Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2025

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market was valued at USD 817 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

What is the purpose of Clinical Trial Imaging?

Clinical trial is an essential part of drug development process and the usage of medical imaging makes the clinical trials more accurate and effective. Clinical trial imaging provides the interpretable information of human anatomy/ physiology which is important in evaluating effect of drugs. It is mainly useful in prevention, detection and treatment of various medical conditions.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increase in pharma and biotech industries, increase in investments in R&D department and emerging economies in industry are the driving factors for the global clinical trial imaging market. While high cost of instalment and high cost of clinical trials acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Bioclinica, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Icon PLC, Biomedical Systems Corporation, Biotelemetry, Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Ixico PLC, Radiant Sage LLC and Worldcare Clinical, LLC. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Products And Services

• Services

• Operational Imaging Services

• Trial Design Consulting Services

• System and Technical Support Services

• Software

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Modality

• Computed Tomography

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Positron Emission Tomography

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• Echocardiography

• Other Modalities

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Other End Users

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

