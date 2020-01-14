Bridge Inspection System Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2026

The Bridge Inspection System Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Bridge Inspection System Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bridge Inspection System Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Bridge Inspection System Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bridge Inspection System Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The pervasive trend of drone usage in bridge inspection received a significant boost after the department of transportation of Kentucky and Minnesota leveraged Intel’s drone technology for inspecting the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge in 2018.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for technological solutions in the bridge inspection market, Stantec announced collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Transportation, Energy, and Infrastructure (TIE) for developing an application which will enable collection of bridge inspection data and store it in Stantec’s proprietary Bridge Management System allowing officials to analyze the data for bridge condition rating and risk analysis.

To extend its presence and network in the bridge inspection market, Versalift/Time Manufacturing acquired Aspen Aerials, a company specializing in the production of aerial lifts used for inspecting the safety and integrity of bridge structures.

Other leading players operating in the bridge inspection market include pitt&sherry, KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and Bridge Inspection Systems.

Bridge Inspection System Market: Segmentation

Global bridge inspection system market can be segmented on the basis of offering, type, and region.

Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Offering:

On the basis of offering, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services Inspection Support Consulting Services Installation Services Managed Services



Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Type:

On the basis of type, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Bridge Inspection Cranes

Drones

Fishing Pole Mechanism System

Others

Bridge Inspection System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the bridge inspection system market are pitt&sherry, Bridge Inspection Systems, Aspen Aerials, Intel Deutschland GmbH (Ascending Technologies), KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., Stantec, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and a few others.

Bridge Inspection System Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North American bridge inspection system market is expected to dominate the global bridge inspection system market during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of both bridge inspection cranes and portable bridge inspection system, complemented by the presence of the maximum number of bridges in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) bridge inspection system market and Europe bridge inspection system market are expected to follow North American bridge inspection system market in the global bridge inspection system market, in terms of revenue. SEA and others of APAC bridge inspection system market are, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high demand and growth opportunities associated in India for the bridge inspection system market. Besides this, Latin America bridge inspection system market is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, in the global bridge inspection system market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, deployment, component, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the 3D interactive ticketing solutions market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

