Blockchain Market Emerging Growth Rate, Application Share and Forecast to 2026| IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Symbiont, Huawei, Blockpoint, etc.

The market intelligence report on the Blockchain market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The global Blockchain market is forecast to reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blockchain brings digital technology into real-time computing systems management. The market has the ability to change aspects of digital technology, which includes the method of conducting business, enhancing education, delivering healthcare, shopping, learning, social media, and entertainment.

Blockchain has further evolved and aids in the conduction of financial transactions. Increase in cashless payments, credit and debit cards, and card-based payment methods are dominating the market. Blockchain supports these changes by increasing the transaction processing speed and providing greater efficiency in real-time processing.

Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Symbiont, Huawei, Blockpoint, BTL Group, Factom, and Earthport, among others.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Blockchain market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Payments

Exchanges

Smart Contracts

Documentation

Digital Identity

Supply Chain Management

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Government

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

BFSI

Real Estate

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

The study includes a total of 15 chapters, distributed as:

Chapter 1 describes the scope of Blockchain products, market overview, opportunities, drivers, and risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the leading Blockchain manufacturers, with their price, sales, revenue, and global market share in the Blockchain sector in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 3 analyzes the Blockchain competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers based on different regional markets.

Chapter 4 gives a breakdown of the data collected pertaining to the Blockchain at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 10 and 11 segment the sales by type and application, and focus on the sales market share, and growth rate by type and application from 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 12 gives an accurate forecast for the Blockchain market, based on regions, type, and applications, with sales and revenue, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 describe the Blockchain sales channel, distributors, customers, and research findings, along with an exhaustive conclusion, appendix, and data source.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

