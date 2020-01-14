Betaine Market with rising at a CAGR of 5.1% is Projected to Deliver Dynamic Progression through 2019-2027

A Research Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Betaine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

Top Key Players:- American Crystal Sugar Company, AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd

Betaine is gaining popularity and is mostly used in nutraceutical and sports nutrition products such as sports drinks and supplements. Betaine supplementation has resulted in natural performance enhancement among the athletes. These supplements can substantially increase levels of nitric oxide in the blood. Consumption of betaine supplementation for one week resulted in a 20% to 90% increase of blood nitric oxide levels. Betaine also functions as osmolyte/osmoprotectant, protecting cells, proteins, and enzymes from environmental stress (low water, high salinity, or extreme temperature) by keeping cells hydrated.

The report aims to provide an overview of the Betaine Market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global Betaine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Betaine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Betaine market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Betaine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Betaine market in these regions.

