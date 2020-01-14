Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Rassini (Mexico)

Jamna Auto Industries (India)

Hendrickson (United States)

Sogefi SpA (Italy)

LITEFLEX (United States)

NHK Springs Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mubea, SGL Group (United States)

Dongfeng Motors (China)

Jonas Woodhead & Sons (I) Ltd. (India)

Kumar Steels (India)

Emco Industries (India)

Leaf spring is used in every vehicle as it provide support to a vehicle. It provides for a smoother ride by absorbing bumps in the road. Leaf springs are also used to locate the axle and control the height at which the vehicle rides and keep the tires aligned on the road. The spring leaf is made up of an arc-shape, slender piece of steel that is fixed with the same material in smaller sizes and attached together creating a reinforced bow-like item, which is attached to the rear axle and the chassis providing support to any additional weight that is added to a vehicle, preventing the axle from buckling in and breaking from the pressure of an extreme amount of weight that it was not initially designed to carry.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Double End Leaf Spring, Open End Leaf Spring), Application (Passenger car, Commercial Vehicles (LCV, MHCV)), Material Type (Steel, Composite), Spring Type (Parabolic, Multi-Leaf), Location (Front Suspension, Rear Suspension)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Advancements in Leaf Spring Technology

Increasing Fleet Size of Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand of Automobile

Growing Industrial Activity and Commercial Business

Restraints: Growing Preference for Air Suspension Systems

Opportunities: Use of Lightweight Material in Suspension Systems

Increasing Demand for Regenerative Suspension Systems

Challenges: Imitation Suspension Products in the Aftermarket

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Forecast

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

