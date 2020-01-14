Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market was valued at about $33.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $42.01 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2017.

The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings. The class of drugs includes Bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.

Major players in the anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline , Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh and AstraZeneca.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2417&type=smp

Increasing patent expiration of innovator drugs is restraining the anti-asthamatics and COPD drug market. Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which are inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs. For example, patent for Advair Diskus inhaler by GSK has expired in 2016, and many players including Novartis, Hikama, and Mylan are trying to get FDA approval for a generic version of the innovator drug.

The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies. For example, combination of short acting beta agonists (SABA) and short acting muscarinic antagnoists (SAMA) are superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of combination long acting beta agonists (LABA), and long acting muscarnic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long acting monotherapy bronchodilators.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2417

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald