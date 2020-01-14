Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027

The global aircraft interface device (AID) market is accounted to US$ 159.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 678.7 Mn by 2027.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, and North America is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the Aircraft Interface Device market owing to an estimated passenger count of 3.5 Billion by 2036 as compared to 1.4 Billion in 2016. Attributing to the triggering passenger’s count in economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan, the APAC region is making significant advancements in aerospace sector on year on year basis. As a result of this, the number of aircrafts in these countries are expected to increase significantly; also, the demand for advanced avionics products are soaring among the commercial airlines. These two factors are positively impacting on the growth of APAC Aircraft Interface Device market.

Market Insights

Accentuating Demand of Connected Aircrafts are Boosting the Aircraft Interface Device Market

The aviation industry is currently at an interesting phase where advanced information technology is anticipated to transform the decision making capability of the industry and make the new implementations faster than before. A couple of years ago, the Aircraft Interface Device analysis through electronic flight bag (EFB) used thousands of distinct software algorithms for processing radar data and raw flight plan from the ATC (Air Traffic Control System). The modernization of aircraft includes modern digital communication systems, new engines, inflight entertainment, advanced armaments, navigation flight systems, and data recorders, among others. The advanced aircraft interface devices offered to the aircraft manufacturers nowadays are more reliable. These devices have enhanced connectivity and communication, along with the high capacity to store data, which is influencing the Aircraft Interface Device market to prosper during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Low Cost Carriers to Accentuate the Demand

In the global aviation industry, low-cost carriers are gaining immense importance these days. The robust business models concerning ticketing, airport services, onboard services, and others are facilitating the low-cost carriers (LCCs) to attract passengers from all classes of society. The low-cost carriers, especially in the developing regions, are continuously enhancing their facilities and services. The low-cost peer carriers globally compete among themselves on onboard technologies that facilitate smoother travel experience for passengers and crews, and also techniques that enhance the safety of the aircraft.

Platform Segment Insights

The hardware segment captures more revenue share in the global Aircraft Interface Device market by platform. The significant increase in the demand for lightweight aircraft data generating equipment among the commercial airlines and military forces is driving the Aircraft Interface Device market.

Aircraft Type Segment Insights

The Aircraft Interface Device market by aircraft type is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The significant rise in air passenger traffic has led the commercial airlines to procure an increased number of fixed-wing aircraft. Similarly, the demand for transportation of various goods, military vehicles, and military personnel is favoring the growth of fixed wing and rotary wing transport aircraft fleets in military segment. Also, to strengthen their Air Forces and Naval Forces, various defense forces are adopting newer fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. Thus, enhancing the Aircraft Interface Device market in the forecast period.

