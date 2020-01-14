Air Cooled Turbo Generator Market Outlook, Global Opportunity and Growth Analysis 2027

Air Cooled Turbo Generator Market: Overview

Electric power is critical to the development of industrial activities. Electric generators produce large amount of heat. The interior of an electric generator needs to be constantly cooled in order to protect it from damage and ensure its smooth operation. Turbines help in generating electricity. Turbines driven by steam are used in virtually every major power plant, while wind and water turbines produce renewable energy. Air cooled turbo generator is the combination of a turbine directly connected to an electric generator for the generation of electric power. Large steam-powered turbo generators provide the majority of the world’s electricity.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-cooled-turbo-generator-market.html

They are also used by steam powered turbo-electric ships. Globalization, digitalization, and increasing competition for metal casting are transforming the energy industry. New innovations and technologies are emerging in order to lower costs and increase the quality of the data of air cooled turbo generators. Over the years, the usage of modern and traditional air cooled turbo generators has increased significantly for power generation.

Air Cooled Turbo Generator Market: Drivers & Restraints

Air cooled turbo generators are less expensive compared to hydrogen cooled turbo generators. This is one of the key drivers of the market. Air cooled turbo generators require little maintenance. Increase in investment in power generation capacity is also expected to drive the demand for air cooled turbo generators. Furthermore, growth in the power generation industry is anticipated to boost the demand for air cooled turbo generators. Maintenance of damaged air cooled turbo generators is one of the major restraints of the market. Air cooled turbo generators require sufficient space and are inefficient in offshore setup. These generators possess indirectly cooled stator windings and directly cooled rotor windings. They are self-ventilated in a closed circuit with air-to-water coolers.

For More Information, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63885

The air cooled turbo generator market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the air cooled turbo generator market can be bifurcated into two-pole air cooled generator and four-pole air cooled generator. In terms of application, the global air cooled turbo generator market can be segregated into steam turbines, hydro turbines, gas turbines, and others.

Air Cooled Turbo Generator Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are leading the air cooled turbo generator market in Asia Pacific due to the increase in demand for electricity and power generation for the purpose of developing smart cities in these countries. North America is the emerging region of the global air cooled turbo generator market led by the newly discovered and developed power infrastructure. The air cooled turbo generator market in Europe, particularly in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France, has been expanding significantly due to rapid industrialization. Norway and the Netherlands are investing significantly in air cooled turbo generators, owing to the increase in industrialization and rise in electricity generation through renewable energy in these countries. Demand for air cooled turbo generators is expected to increase in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in the near future, led by infrastructure revival plans in these regions. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar have also invested in the development of air cooled turbo generators.

Air Cooled Turbo Generator Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global air cooled turbo generator market are GE, Siemens AG, ANDRITZ, Brush, Shanghai Electric, Ansaldo Energia, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.