(2020-2026) Trending report on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Growth|Size| Demand| Trends| Insights| Forecast|QY Research

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Top Companies, Development, Application, Importance, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Production, Supply, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Forecast, Type and End-User, Opportunity, Demand, Historical Data, Business Insights, Research Methodology and many more…

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market: Indorama Ventures, MG Chemical, Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang, DAK America

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: Bottled beverages, Films and sheets, CSD, Food

By Applications: Transportation, Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Household Appliances, Packaging, Textile

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Critical questions addressed by the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Bottled beverages

1.3.3 Films and sheets

1.3.4 CSD

1.3.5 Food

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Electrical/Electronics

1.4.5 Household Appliances

1.4.6 Packaging

1.4.7 Textile

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Bottled beverages Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Films and sheets Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 CSD Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.4 Food Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Indorama Ventures

8.1.1 Indorama Ventures Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin

8.1.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

8.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

8.2 MG Chemical

8.2.1 MG Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin

8.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

8.2.5 MG Chemical Recent Development

8.3 Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical

8.3.1 Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin

8.3.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

8.3.5 Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical Recent Development

8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

8.4.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin

8.4.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

8.4.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Recent Development

8.5 DAK America

8.5.1 DAK America Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin

8.5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

8.5.5 DAK America Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Channels

11.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Distributors

11.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

