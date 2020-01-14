(2020-2026) Trending report on Naphthalene Market | Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities

Naphthalene Market Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Top Companies, Development, Application, Importance, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Production, Supply, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Forecast, Type and End-User, Opportunity, Demand, Historical Data, Business Insights, Research Methodology and many more…

Naphthalene research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: Koppers, RÜTGERS, Merck, Industrial Química del Nalón, PCC Rokita

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Naphthalene Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1106796/global-naphthalene-market

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: Coal Tar, Petroleum

By Applications: Agriculture, Building & Construction, Household Cleaning, Textile

Global Naphthalene Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Naphthalene market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Naphthalene Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Get Full Customize report now at: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1106796/global-naphthalene-market

Critical questions addressed by the Naphthalene Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Naphthalene market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Naphthalene market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Naphthalene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Coal Tar

1.3.3 Petroleum

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Naphthalene Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Agriculture

1.4.3 Building & Construction

1.4.4 Household Cleaning

1.4.5 Textile

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Naphthalene Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Naphthalene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Naphthalene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Naphthalene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Naphthalene Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Naphthalene Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Naphthalene Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Naphthalene Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Naphthalene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Naphthalene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Naphthalene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Naphthalene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Naphthalene Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Naphthalene Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Naphthalene Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Coal Tar Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Petroleum Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Naphthalene Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Naphthalene Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Naphthalene Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Naphthalene Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Naphthalene Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Naphthalene Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Naphthalene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Naphthalene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Naphthalene Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Naphthalene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Naphthalene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Naphthalene Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.2 China Naphthalene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Naphthalene Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Naphthalene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Naphthalene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Naphthalene Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Naphthalene Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Naphthalene Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Naphthalene Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Naphthalene Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Naphthalene Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Naphthalene Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Naphthalene Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Naphthalene Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Naphthalene Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Naphthalene Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Naphthalene Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Naphthalene Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Naphthalene Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Koppers

8.1.1 Koppers Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.1.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.1.5 Koppers Recent Development

8.2 RÜTGERS

8.2.1 RÜTGERS Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.2.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.2.5 RÜTGERS Recent Development

8.3 Merck

8.3.1 Merck Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.3.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.3.5 Merck Recent Development

8.4 Industrial Química del Nalón

8.4.1 Industrial Química del Nalón Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.4.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.4.5 Industrial Química del Nalón Recent Development

8.5 PCC Rokita

8.5.1 PCC Rokita Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.5.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.5.5 PCC Rokita Recent Development

8.6 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie

8.6.1 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.6.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.6.5 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie Recent Development

8.7 DEZA

8.7.1 DEZA Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.7.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.7.5 DEZA Recent Development

8.8 SAIL

8.8.1 SAIL Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.8.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.8.5 SAIL Recent Development

8.9 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL

8.9.1 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.9.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.9.5 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL Recent Development

8.10 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical

8.10.1 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Naphthalene

8.10.4 Naphthalene Product Introduction

8.10.5 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Naphthalene Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Naphthalene Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Naphthalene Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Naphthalene Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Naphthalene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Naphthalene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Naphthalene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Naphthalene Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Naphthalene Sales Channels

11.2.2 Naphthalene Distributors

11.3 Naphthalene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald