(2020-2026) Trending Phenolic Resins Market | Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities

Phenolic Resins Market Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Top Companies, Development, Application, Importance, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Production, Supply, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Forecast, Type and End-User, Opportunity, Demand, Historical Data, Business Insights, Research Methodology and many more…

Phenolic Resins research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players of the Global Phenolic Resins Market: Hexion, Hitachi Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite, BASF, SI Group

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: Resol Resin, Novolac Resin

By Applications: Automotive, Building & Construction, Furniture, Electrical & Electronics

Global Phenolic Resins Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Phenolic Resins market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Phenolic Resins Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Critical questions addressed by the Phenolic Resins Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Phenolic Resins market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Phenolic Resins market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Resol Resin

1.3.3 Novolac Resin

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Building & Construction

1.4.4 Furniture

1.4.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Phenolic Resins Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Phenolic Resins Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Phenolic Resins Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Phenolic Resins Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Phenolic Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Phenolic Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Phenolic Resins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Phenolic Resins Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Resins Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Phenolic Resins Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Resol Resin Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Novolac Resin Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Phenolic Resins Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Phenolic Resins Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Phenolic Resins Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Phenolic Resins Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Phenolic Resins Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Phenolic Resins Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Phenolic Resins Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.4 China Phenolic Resins Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Phenolic Resins Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Phenolic Resins Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Phenolic Resins Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Phenolic Resins Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Phenolic Resins Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Phenolic Resins Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Phenolic Resins Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hexion

8.1.1 Hexion Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.1.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

8.2 Hitachi Chemical

8.2.1 Hitachi Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.2.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.2.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

8.3 Sumitomo Bakelite

8.3.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.3.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.3.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

8.4 BASF

8.4.1 BASF Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.4.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.4.5 BASF Recent Development

8.5 SI Group

8.5.1 SI Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.5.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.5.5 SI Group Recent Development

8.6 DIC

8.6.1 DIC Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.6.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.6.5 DIC Recent Development

8.7 Kolon Industries

8.7.1 Kolon Industries Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.7.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.7.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

8.8 Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material

8.8.1 Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.8.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.8.5 Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Recent Development

8.9 Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

8.9.1 Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.9.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.9.5 Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Recent Development

8.10 Changshu South-East Plastic

8.10.1 Changshu South-East Plastic Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Phenolic Resins

8.10.4 Phenolic Resins Product Introduction

8.10.5 Changshu South-East Plastic Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Phenolic Resins Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Phenolic Resins Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Phenolic Resins Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Phenolic Resins Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Phenolic Resins Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Phenolic Resins Sales Channels

11.2.2 Phenolic Resins Distributors

11.3 Phenolic Resins Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

