Wireless Video Systems Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2019 – 2026

Wireless video systems are used to spot or observe activities, performance, and actions of persons or crowds. Wireless video systems are based on the Ethernet radio and IP (Internet Protocol) technology. These systems stream videos from remote IP cameras on licensed frequencies such as 4.9 GHz (public safety band) or license-free frequencies such as 5.8 GHz, 5.7 GHz, 5.4 GHz, 5.1 GHz, and 900 MHz. A few wireless video system vendors also provide a cloud storage facility to end-users. The facility enables customers secure direct and safe access to video recordings. Wireless video systems offer a choice of installation or mounting in places that are unreachable for wired cameras. Analog and digital wireless video systems are two major types of wireless video systems.

Analog systems are more cost effective than digital systems. Signals transmitted from an analog system can be caught by any receiver. Furthermore, to form a strong network, multiple receivers can be installed in an analog system. Nonetheless, analog signals can be interfered by signals from other devices such as video game controllers, routers, or cordless phones. On the other hand, in digital wireless video systems, video and audio signals are sent as digital packets over high-bandwidth radio frequencies. Digital systems offer high-quality videos and audios that can be transmitted over a broad range.

Rising awareness about security needs in developed countries is expected to drive the wireless video systems market during the forecast period. Various sectors including education and government are adopting wireless video systems for security purposes. Government departments such as security agencies and police are implementing wireless video systems to maintain the law and order. Market players are providing wireless video systems with add-on features. Some of these innovative features include in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, night vision, and high-definition (HD) cameras.

The residential sector is also witnessing strong adoption of wireless video systems to monitor areas inside and outside of buildings. Nonetheless, unavailability of strong wireless network infrastructure in some of the major developing economies is likely to hinder the wireless video systems market in these countries during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the communication infrastructure in Asia Pacific are expected to present growth opportunities to the wireless video systems market in the region during the forecast period.

The global wireless video systems market can be segmented based on type, component, application, and geography. Based on type, the wireless video systems market can be divided into analog and digital. Based on component, the wireless video systems market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be sub-segregated into consulting, installation, and training. Due to economies of scale, especially in countries in Asia such as China and India, hardware prices of wireless video systems are expected to decline further in the next few years.

In terms of application, the wireless video systems market can be classified into security and broadcasting. The security segment is expected to hold a significant market share by the end of the forecast period. Growing adoption of wireless video systems for security purpose by government, education, and retail sectors is projected to drive the security segment during the forecast period. Based on geography, the global wireless video systems market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Developing Asian economies including China and India, are expected to rise with lucrative CAGR for the wireless video systems market over the forecast period.

