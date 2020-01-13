Why Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Market On a verge to Create Astonishing Growth Cycle?

Banco Santander is supporting new companies that aim to develop AI, big data, analytics, and risk management solutions. It does so by joining existing accelerator programs and creating new ones independently or in partnership with other accelerators.



Santander has collaborated with companies such as IBM and Cloudera that offer expertise in cloud, AI, big data, and blockchain. The aim is to improve the security of its internal operations and its customers, increase employee productivity, enhance user experiences, upgrade advisors, reduce operational expenditures, and optimize its solutions against potential risks.

Santander has mostly invested in companies that enable it to optimize operational procedures both internally and for its business clients. It has also invested in companies that provide additional payment channels and financial management products for its individual customers.

The report provides information and insights into Banco Santander's fintech activities, including –

– Insight into its digital transformation strategies.

– An overview of technology initiatives covering investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches.

– Insight into each technology initiative, including technology theme, objectives, and benefits.

– Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to buy

– Gain insight into Banco Santander’s technology initiatives.

– Gain insight into the technology themes under its focus.

– Gain insight into the product launches, investments, and partnership strategies of Banco Santander.

Scope

– Since 2016, Banco Santander has acquired two companies in order to optimize its operations and create additional payment channels for its customers.

– Launched in 2014, Santander InnoVentures – the venture arm of Banco Santander – has made 22 fintech investments to date.

– Investments made through Santander InnoVentures range between $100,000 and $10m.

Table of Contents

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerator/Incu

