Wearable Camera Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

What is Wearable Camera?

Wearable cameras are considered as an addition of the smartphone camera which enables hands-free function, thus allowing users to take pictures with the support of both body and head mounts. In the present scenario, the wearable camera market includes the cameras that are majorly used for adventure and sports activities, public safety, and consumer applications. Sports and fitness are one of the biggest divisions of the wearable camera market.

Here we have listed the top Wearable Camera Market companies in the world

1. Axon Enterprise, Inc.

2. Digital Ally Inc.

3. Drift Innovation Ltd

4. GoPro, Inc.

5. iON America, LLC

6. Narrative AB

7. PINNACLE RESPONSE LTD

8. Sony Corporation

9. VIEVU LLC

10. YI Technology

The Wearable camera market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors including innovative usage of cameras for capturing personal experience and increasing professional applications supporting attractiveness of wearable cameras market. Moreover, the usage of different social media sites & apps and advancement of Internet accessibility have encouraged users to adopt the wearable camera technology which is further expected to provide opportunities for wearable camera market to grow in the future.

