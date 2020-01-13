Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor Films: Survey on major developments and trends in the Market

Volatile corrosion inhibitor films have anti-corrosion properties that offer protection to products being packaged. These films eliminate the requirement of oil and grease and are used as protective packaging material for the transportation of metal products. These volatile corrosion inhibitor films are moisture resistant, which keeps them clean & dry and eliminates the possibilities of the formation of rust on the surface of the product. In addition, the amine-free and nitrate-free features of these products make them non-reactive with food products. Thus, they are used for packaging the components used in food processing machines.

Global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market: Dynamics

The demand for packaging films that are used to protect metal surfaces from corrosion, cavities and crevices is on the rise and volatile corrosion inhibitor films have protective features. Methods such as galvanization and painting are used to prevent the product from rust, however, the application of these coatings increases the manufacturing cost of products. Moreover, the application of paint as well as galvanizing requires the usage of machines as well as labour and adds the cost of the paint to the manufacturing cost, which also increases the cost of products. Therefore, manufacturers find coating products with volatile corrosion inhibitor films to be more cost-effective in comparison.

Volatile corrosion inhibitor films are widely used in the automobile industry to package metal products such as spark plugs, gears, shafts and others. Therefore, there is an increase in the consumption of volatile corrosion inhibitor films for automotive parts, and this is fuelling the volatile corrosion inhibitor films market. Anti-static properties of volatile corrosion inhibitor films make them suitable for packaging electrical and electronic products.

Inclination towards a sustainable solution is encouraging manufacturers to use volatile corrosion inhibitor paper as packaging material over volatile corrosion inhibitor films. Volatile corrosion inhibitor papers are eco-friendly, non-toxic, recyclable and repulpable. Packaging manufacturers of volatile corrosion inhibitors are providing a wide range of volatile corrosion paper such as barrier coated, anti-static, grease resistant and others that have similar properties as that of films. These properties of volatile corrosion inhibitor papers are increasing their preference over films, which is restraining the growth of the market.

Global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market is segmented into:

Gusted films

Bubble films

Elasticated films

Shrink film

On the basis of application type, the global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market is segmented into:

Laminates

Covers

Liners

Bags & pouches

Flat bags

Gusted bags

On the basis of end use, the global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market is segmented into:

Automotive industry

Electrical & electronics industry

Others

Global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market: Key players

Some of the key players of the global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market are Cortec Group Management Services, LLC; BRANOpac India Pvt. Ltd.; Armor Protective Packaging; Transilwrap Company, Inc. and Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd.

Global volatile corrosion inhibitor films market: Regional overview

The volatile corrosion inhibitor films market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In North America, key manufacturers of volatile corrosion inhibitor films are looking towards developing sustainable volatile corrosion inhibitor films. Daubert Cromwell, a leading market player, has produced volatile corrosion inhibitor films that are made up of bio-based material. The company is producing this bio-based film under the brand name “Clearpak Bio.” Initiatives such as these are expected to increase the preference of volatile corrosion inhibitor films over paper. In Europe, the volatile corrosion inhibitor films market is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, there is high demand for volatile corrosion inhibitor films and it is expected to remain high up to the end of 2028

