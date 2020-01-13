Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook 2025

The Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market is valued at 363.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1058.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2021-2026.

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant. Polymerized product provides non-corrosive shield against moisture, dirt and contaminants for electrical components. Polymer may be heat or room temperature cured. Polymerization produces no volatile gases.

North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.63% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane are concentrated in China. DyStar is the world leader, holding 12.13% production market share in 2017.

Top Companies in the Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market

GELEST, PCC, Milliken Chemical, Siltech ., AB Specialty Silicones, Finetech Industry, United Chemical, Shandong Dayi Chemical, YZHY XC, Runhe, BlueStar, Wynca, DyStar, BRB International, etc.

This report segments the global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market on the basis of Types are

Viscosity (500)

Viscosity (500-5000)

Viscosity (5000)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market is

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)

LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

Regions Are covered By Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market

-Changing Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

