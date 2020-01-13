Travel Insurance Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Company Profiles, Future Scope and Forecast Research

The Global Travel Insurance Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2025. The growth in global tourism is one of the prime factors escalating the growth of the global travel insurance industry. With rapid growth in tourist traffic across airports and marine ports, increased instances of loss of documents & luggage, medical casualties, natural calamities, delays in trips and cancellation of trips are being recorded.

Travel insurance offers financial guarantee for medical expenses that can occur due to illnesses and accidents. Medical treatment is expensive in some countries, and the medical bills can amount to tens of thousands of dollars in such countries.

This can be secured through travel medical insurance, where the travelers are reimbursed for the total amount of money that they spend on medical treatment. Travel insurance covers medical evacuation which assures the travelers of free transportation in case of any medical or other emergencies.

The latest travel insurance industry statistics reveal that advances in technology, holiday entitlement, increased disposable incomes, effect of media and easy availability of holiday packages are some major factors accelerating the growth of tourism globally.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd, Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Munich Reinsurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., and Chubb Limited, among others.

Key benefits of the report:

• Global, Regional, Country, USERS, and Insurance Cover Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insurance Cover & USERS, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Emerging technologies benefitting the market

Global Travel Insurance Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Travel Insurance providers

* Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Business Opportunity during the forecast period

Company Market Shares

Competitive Landscape

Market representation

Market Forecast

Historical Data

Future Trends

Key Drivers.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

