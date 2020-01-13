Top load case packers Market: Current and Historical Survey by Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Trends

Case packers are packaging machines which mainly fulfill three key tasks – case erection, pick & place, and case sealing. Top load case packers are designed to vertically load products into the top of an open case, tray, or wraparound, with the help of robotics or pick and place systems. The packaging industry has witnessed rapid penetration of automation in the last few decades, with emerging economies registering significantly high rates of growth. Top load case packers are a variant of case packers, in which the loading is done from the top, unlike side loaded and end loaded case packers.

Top load case packers find applications in a variety of industries such as the food and beverage industry, personal care & cosmetics industry, and the pharmaceutical industry, among others. Top load case packers are designed to be compact and have minimum footprint, which enables them to be ideal for areas with limited space. Top load case packers are intended for use by customers looking to expand business into new markets, and cater to the growing demand by existing markets. Moreover, top load case packers can grow in capability as per demand. Top load case packers are here to stay.

Top load case packers: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last few decades, with meteoric growth in demand for packaged goods. As the shift towards bulk production continues, Top load case packers are expected to witness a substantial increase in demand. Top load case packers are preferred by several contract packaging companies, specialty product manufacturers, and for applications such as packaging limited offer products. To cater to the heavy demand for packaged goods, especially FMCG products. Top load case packers offer greater efficiency than manual erection, and enable flexibility of production. Top load case packers are an ideal solution for giant retailers and super stores.

Top load case packers, as well as those with other configurations are expected to witness steady growth in demand during the forecast period, owing to an increasing need to reduce labor cost and achieve complete packaging automation. Top load case packers manufacturers are emphasizing technology integration which allows them to be compatible with a variety of requirements. Easy cnfiguration adjustments and optional size changes are some of the features which are expected to generate more demand for top load case packers in the market. The global Top load case packers market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Top load case packers market: Segmentation

Globally, the Top load case packers market has been segmented as –

On the basis of end use industry, the global Top load case packers market is segmented as –

Food & beverage industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Personal care & cosmetics industry

Others

On the basis of region, the global Top load case packers market is segmented into seven regions.

The North America and Western Europe Top load case packers market are expected to spearhead the global Top load case packers market during the forecast period, owing to a highly automated packaging industry in these regions. The Asia Pacific Top load case packers market is anticipated to outdo North America and Western Europe in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region holds lucrative opportunities for the growth of the top load case packers market, and the gradual shift towards transforming the region into a manufacturing hub is expected to play a catalytic role in boosting the growth of the global top load case packers market.

Global Top load case packers market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Top load case packers market are –

Brenton, LLC

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Massman Automation Designs, LLC

AFA Systems Ltd.

Tetra Laval Group

Edson Packaging Machinery

