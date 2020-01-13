Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2019 to 2026

The Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market.

The solenoid valve market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026

In the case of water treatment, desalination activities are increasingly gaining popularity amongst municipalities and industrial sectors, which is creating considerable demand for automation in the sector.

The rapidly recovering oil and gas industry is yet another driving factor to the solenoid valves market, globally. Previously withheld projects are increasingly coming into operation, increasing the demand for solenoid valves form the upstream oil and gas sector. For example, out of the seventeen deep-water projects that have been approved over the past eighteen months (as of December 2018), globally, as many as sixteen were previously in queue for construction.

However, they were put on hold during the industry down-cycle, as project margins were wrecked by low oil prices and high production costs. Consider the case of BPs Mad Dog 2. When the cost estimate hit USD 20 billion on BPs initial Mad Dog 2 spar development, the project was held back. However, when the final investment decision (FID) was eventually reached at in 2017, the plan had been scaled back to a semi sub production unit with over fourteen wells, now costing the producers only a USD 9 billion.

The Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market on the basis of Types are :

Flanged

Jointed

Threaded

On The basis Of Application, the Global Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market is

Food And Beverage

Water And Wastewater

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical

Others

Scope of the Report

Solenoid valves play a key role in the industrial automation sector. Wide product offerings, large variety of applications, and high penetration of solenoid valves in the market place keep a constant demand for these products, both in terms of replacement components and new installations. Some of the major end-user industries that keep a constant demand for solenoid valves include oil and gas, automotive, food and beverages, and the utilities sector.

Regions Are covered By Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market Report 2019 to 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

