Telehealth Industry 2020 Global Market Analysis, Demand, Growth Factors, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Telehealth Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Owing to the increase in geriatric population and rise in cardiovascular diseases, the Global Telehealth market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth rate.

The growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of Telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the Telehealth market in the forecast period.

The key factors, such as lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern, and availability of telecommunications bandwidth are inhibiting the growth of this market.

The technological advancements like the information and communication technology or ICT, mobile perforation, and connectivity provides opportunity to the growth of this market.

Since mobile access is pervasive all around the globe, it is easier for the Telehealth market to prevail with time. There is rise in remote monitoring solution adoption by patients in rural areas may also add to the growth of the Telehealth market globally.

On the basis of component, the Global Telehealth market is categorized into services, software, and hardware. The services segment is expected to command the largest share of the Global Telehealth market. This is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of remote monitoring solutions by patients in remote rural areas, technological advancements in telecommunication, and introduction of ACA and similar legislations in the U.S. The software segment, on the other hand, is an integral part of Telehealth solutions and works as an interface between the database and end users. Owing to this, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the Global Telehealth market is segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users (employer groups and government bodies). The providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Global Telehealth market, by end user. This is attributed to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program in the U.S. as well as the high demand for Telehealth solutions among healthcare providers owing to various benefits offered by these solutions.

North America is accounted for the largest share of the Telehealth market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Honeywell International Inc., Tunstall UK, Care Innovations, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Medvivo, GlobalMedia Group, LLC (U.S.), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, American Well, InTouch Technologies, Inc., and Vidyo, Inc.

Global Telehealth Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

