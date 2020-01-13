Submarine Cable System Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Huawei Marine Networks, Subcom, NEC, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hawaiki Cable

In 2018, Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest share in the submarine cable systems market Whereas, Middle Eat & Africa region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the submarine cable systems market. The demand for submarine cable systems is anticipated to be robust, due to growing need of reliable connectivity through the fiber optic cables.

In the recent few years, submarine cable systems market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2017 Hubbell Inc. has completed the acquisition of iDevices of Avon. The acquisition would help the Hubbell to strengthen its way to in the field of innovation with the expertise of iDevices in Internet of Things. Another initiative in respect to contractual alliance, is undertaken by Cortem Group consolidated its presence in Saudi territory by signing an exclusive contract with SPF, Safety and Protection Factory. This new exclusive contract signed with the SPF company for the assembly, production and distribution in Saudi Arabia and new management in charge for the Sister Company in Dubai supports Cortem Group to strengthen its presence in Middle East in 2018.

Leading Key Market Players:- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited, Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hawaiki Cable Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The internet plays a critical business function. Businesses have witnessed a paradigm shift in the recent times as the focus has shifted from the products onto the consumers. Businesses have laid emphasis on a more service-based approach rather than product-based approach to conduct businesses. Further, the large populations in the region coupled with a plethora of streams of data generation have led to influx of huge amounts of data. Development in cloud computing technology is yet another factor expected to drive the growth of this market in near future. The construction of new data centers is further fueling the growth of submarine cable system market. Also, in many countries across the region, government is placing stringent regulation over data storage which necessitate the agencies to seek data center services.

Submarine Cable System Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

