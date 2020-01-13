Sodium Glutamate Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2015 to 2021

Sodium glutamate commonly referred as MSG, also known as monosodium glutamate is sodium salt of glutamic acid. Sodium glutamate is available in the market through various trade names such as third spice, accent, ajinomoto and vetsin among others. Sodium glutamate is white crystalline powder which readily dissociates with water. Sodium glutamate is used as a flavor enhancer and food additive in numerous food products such as soups, sauces, baked goods, milk products, cheeses and meat products among others. MSG is common in Chinese and Japanese cooking. Sodium glutamate is manufactured through bacterial fermentation to which sodium is added in later stages. Sodium glutamate is classified by U.S. FDA as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) and food additive by EU. Sodium glutamate has the E number E621 and the HS code 29224220. Some of the pseudo synonyms for sodium glutamate include autolyzed yeast, sodium caseinate, and hydrolyzed protein among others. Sodium glutamate is also referred as Unami in Japan culture.

The market for sodium glutamate was mainly driven by food manufacturing industry where it is used as food additive. Food additive is the only application segment of sodium glutamate. Sodium glutamate used as flavor enhancer in variety of dishes such as barbeque sauces, salad dressings, sauces, seasoning mixtures, snacks, stock cubes, gravies, ketchup, soy sauce and canned meat among others. Sodium glutamate is commonly added to Chinese food products, Japanese recipes and fast foods among others. Increasing demand for Chinese food products coupled with rising demand for fast foods has been the major opportunity for the sodium glutamate market. However, health concerns, issues and symptoms such as headache, skin rash, nausea, tingling in the mouth among consumers are anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in sodium glutamate market in 2013. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing markets for sodium glutamate due to increasing demand for Chinese food products and fast foods from various regions such as India subcontinent, oceanic and Southeast Asia among others. China had the highest demand and production in sodium glutamate market in Asia Pacific region. China was followed by Japan who is second-largest consumer for sodium glutamate in this region. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. Increasing demand for Asian foods coupled with fast food products is driving the demand for sodium glutamate in this region. The U.S. had the largest demand for sodium glutamate owing to huge demand from food manufacturing sector.

Europe had the third-largest demand for sodium glutamate market in 2013. Increasing demand for sodium glutamate from food manufacturing sector has been driving the market for sodium glutamate in Europe. The market for sodium glutamate in Europe is dominated by major countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain among others. Rest of the World market is anticipated to show positive outlook for the sodium glutamate market in near future. Latin America is likely to be major market for sodium glutamate in this region in next few years.

The market for sodium glutamate is highly concentrated in nature and the majority of the manufacturers have their facilities across the globe. Some of the key manufacturers in the sodium glutamate market are The Ajinomoto Company, Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co Ltd and Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corporation Ltd among others. The Ajinomoto Company is world’s largest manufacturer of sodium glutamate with manufacturing sites in Peru, Brazil, Japan, the U.S., China and France among others.

