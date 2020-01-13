Smart Utilities Market 2020-2025 Global Industry Size, Share, Overall Analysis, Growth Strategy by Top Companies and Forecast Research

The Global Smart Utilities Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% by 2025. This market is driven by development of smart cities to drive the market.

The expanding population living in urban areas and the overall growth of urban, is the major driver for the adoption of intelligent and smart solutions. The main reason behind the growth of smart cities is the need for effective solutions, in managing the cities.

The technology has evolved considerably over the last decade leading to increased adoption of smart homes, smart transportation, smart utilities, and smart energy management solutions. In smart homes, there is an increasing demand for controlled lighting, heating, and other electronic appliances, such as AC, which can be remotely controlled from a centralized device.

Consumers have recognized the value, security, and energy efficient solutions provided by smart homes. The ease of managing, monitoring and controlling home appliances and devices, at any time, from any location, is increasing the consumer acceptance for smart homes.

The expansion of cities and urbanization, widespread adoption of green technology, and cost efficiency in electricity are the factors driving the demand for smart cities in the Middle East region. Whereas, the high cost of investments and security breaches are the factors restraining the growth of the market. The major solutions in smart homes include safety, security and energy management solutions.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Tendrill Inc., Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc. and EcoFactor Inc, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End User, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type & End User, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Smart Utilities Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Academic research institutes

* Research and development (R&D) companies

* Business research and consulting service providers

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Business Opportunity during the forecast period

Company Market Shares

Competitive Landscape

Market representation

Market Forecast

Historical Data

Future Trends

Key Drivers.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Smart Utilities Market — Industry Outlook

4 Smart Utilities Market Type Outlook

5 Smart Utilities Market End User Outlook

6 Smart Utilities Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

