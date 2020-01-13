Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market 2019 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Nissan; Delphi Technologies; Visteon Corporation; Continental AG

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top Quality and Comprehensive research on Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market report which provides clear insights into market. Guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle market research report concentrates on the foremost competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. Furthermore, businesses can decide upon the strategies about the product, customer, key player, sales, promotion or marketing by acquiring a detailed analysis of competitive markets. Charts, TOC, graphs and tables included in the report help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. In the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle market report, the complete and crystal clear outline of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle market is penned down which is useful for many businesses.

Major Industry Competitors: ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Volkswagen AG; Daimler AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; DENSO CORPORATION; BYD Company Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; AB Volvo; Nissan; Delphi Technologies; Visteon Corporation; Continental AG; NXP Semiconductors; BMW AG; Magna International Inc.; Waymo LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Intel Corporation; Tesla; Cisco and Valeo.

Global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth and advancements of artificial intelligence resulting in enhanced areas of application along with rise in the usage of these vehicles as mobility services.

By Level of Automation Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2 Autonomous Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 By Components Semi-Autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor Autonomous Vehicle Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor By Semi-Autonomous ADAS Features Lane Assist (LA) Crash Warning System (CWS) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Smart Park Assist (SPA) Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Intelligent Park Assist (IPA) By Fuel Type Semi-Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) By Application Civil Robo Taxi Ride Hail Ride Share Self-Driving Truck Self-Driving Bus



North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

The report tracks the emerging key players of the market and focuses on the business strategies, Economical situation and more. Global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

