Retail E-commerce Software Market Set for Rapid Growth : Magento, WooThemes, Shopify, PrestaShop, VirtueMart, OpenCart

Retail E-commerce Software is a series of Software used for e-commerce activity. E-commerce (electronic commerce or EC) is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) or consumer-to-business (C2B). The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably. The term e-tail is also sometimes used in reference to transactional processes for online shopping.

The global Retail E-commerce Software market is valued at 4220 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7710 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players in Global Retail E-commerce Software market are:

Magento

WooThemes

Shopify

PrestaShop

VirtueMart

OpenCart

BigCommerce

osCommerce

Demandware

Yahoo Store

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle ATG Commerce

Open Text Corporation

Pitney Bowes

CenturyLink

Volusion

Ekm Systems

Digital River

Constellation Software

Sitecore

Shopex

Guanyi Soft

Centaur

U1City

Baison

HiShop

This report studies the Retail E-commerce Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Retail E-commerce Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The retail e-commerce, E-commerce is a transaction of buying or selling online. The main role of the retail e-commerce software is to support the transaction online.

The downstream of the retail e-commerce software is rigid, which is wildly used in the market of Food, clothing, electronics, electrical appliances, medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer goods etc. For application terminals of the retail e-commerce software, PC Terminals, Mobile Terminals are the most used in the world at present. Market size of retail e-commerce software by PC terminals is still more than by mobile terminals.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Saas

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC Terminal

