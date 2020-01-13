Recent Research: Human Platelet Lysate Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR 3.7% By 2026

According to a new study published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global human platelet lysate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2018–2026, to reach US$ 61.0 Mn by 2026 end. Based on Application, the Clinical Use segment clearly dominates the global Human Platelet Lysate market, with over 93.5% value share in 2017. This segment is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Increased emphasis on funding and rise in research centers, product innovation, clinical and staff efficiency, government regulations and user acceptance are the major driving factors fueling the growth of the human platelet lysate market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness levels of blood donation and adoption of advanced blood collection and processing technology in emerging countries is also expected to boost the human platelet lysate market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16789

In addition, a large donated blood pool in most of the developed countries is expected to fuel the demand for human platelet lysate (HPL) products over the forecast period. HPL are a convenient alternative to Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) as an in-vitro cell culture growth supplement and are likely to be adopted extensively in the near future for various therapeutic applications.

Moreover, human platelet lysate has emerged as a boom for cell manufacturing in cell- based therapeutics. Further, the rising demand for animal free serum media is anticipated to boost revenue growth of the Human Platelet Lysate market during the forecast period.

The global human platelet lysate market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region. Globally, Heparin-free Platelet Lysate and Platelet Lysate with Heparin both show lucrative market attractiveness. The Heparin-free Platelet Lysate segment is expected to be slightly more lucrative and is estimated to contribute 50.8% value share in the global human platelet lysate market during the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Human Platelet Lysate Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/16789

Among all end users of Human Platelet Lysate products, research and academic institutes are expected to be the most lucrative, given the increasing acceptance of Human Platelet Lysate products by the research fraternity. With nearly 37.7% market share, North America dominated the global Human Platelet Lysate market in 2017, partly due to increasing research and development activities, particularly stem cell and biopharmaceuticals especially in the United States.

Company Profile

Life Science Group Limited

Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl.

Zen-Bio, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Mill Creek Life Sciences Llc.

Cook Medical (Cook Regentec)

Macopharma SA

Compass Biomedical Inc.

Trinova Biochem Gmbh

Merck KGaA

Others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16789

Key Research Findings