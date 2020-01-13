Quad Seal Pouches Market: A Survey on Deals, partnerships, and investments

Quad seal pouches flexible block-bottom packaging formats, which cater mostly to commodities like tea and coffee. Quad seal bags are highly preferred due to their packaging efficiency as well as consumer convenience. The outlook for the growth of the quad seal pouches is expected to remain positive during the forecast period. A key feature which increases the relevance of quad seal pouches in today’s market is its unique design, which allows 15% of the packaging material to be saved.

The rapid growth in demand for flexible packaging solutions which are eco-friendly is expected to play a crucial role in increasing consumer acceptance for convenient packaging solutions such as qual seal pouches. The increasing penetration of modern retail in high-growth countries such as India and China is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the global quad seal pouches market during the forecast period. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global quad seal pouches market is expected to be rather positive during the course of the next ten years. Quad seal pouches are here to stay.

Quad seal pouches Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last few decades, with changing consumer perceptions and preference driving the direction of evolution of packaging solutions. As preference for flexible packaging formats increases over the years, products such as pouches, tubes, and sachets are expected to witness growth in demand and sales. Spearheading the growth of the quad seal pouches market is the changing retail landscape. There has been a steady rise in demand for packaged products in the emerging economies in south-east Asia. This is attributed to changing lifestyles of consumers and more consumption of packaged products, which are packaged in quad seal pouches, such as food and other household products. There are several factors that positively influence the growth of the global quad seal pouches market. These include – room for customization and including the possibility of integrating additional features aimed at enhancing consumer appeal.

The Detailed analysis and statistical data about the market are given in Tabular format, Charts, and Graphs in this research report. Get PDF Sample of this study @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47811

Global Quad seal pouches market: Segmentation

Globally, the Quad seal pouches market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material, the global Quad seal pouches market is segmented as –

Aluminium

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Quad seal pouches market is segmented as –

Quad seal pouches for Food Frozen food Bakery Confectionery PET food

Quad seal pouches for Household products

Quad seal pouches for Other consumer goods

The North America Quad seal pouches market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global market owing to a well-established and large retail sector. The Western Europe Quad seal pouches market is expected to closely trail the North America quad seal pouches market. The Asia-Pacific region represents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global Quad seal pouches market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a growing retail sector in the region, with countries such as China and India witnessing a meteoric growth in penetration of modern retail, fueled by increased consumer acceptance for packaged food, leading to growth in demand for quad seal pouches.

Global Quad seal pouches market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Quad seal pouches market are –

Glenroy, Inc.

A & M Packaging

Bemis Company, Inc.

Mondi Group Plc

Berry Global, Inc.

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Innovia Films

Know More about this Market from TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47811

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald