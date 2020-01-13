Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Growing Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Per Diem Nurse Staffing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Per Diem Nurse Staffing investments from 2020 till 2025.

Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Per Diem Nurse Staffing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Accountable Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare, ATC Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Dedicated Nursing Associates (DNA), Favorite Healthcare Staffing, HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA), Interim HealthCare, Maxim Healthcare Services, Supplemental Health Careamong others

Scope of the Report

Per Diem is a Latin term which accurately means by the day. Per diem nurse staffing refers to how the nurse is hired, i.e. on a day to day basis. Per Diem nurses work on a variety of units and sometimes in a variety of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Key Market Trends

Hospital is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the End User Segment

Hospitals usually have a huge workload and hence needs a large number of skilled healthcare providers. Owing to cost constraints and lack of properly skilled professionals, hospitals often use per diem nurses in order to cover staffing needs, as those needs may vary from week to week. For instance, if an area has undergone a flu epidemic, a hospital might have a larger patient load than what it faces normally, but since the epidemic would usually drop down in a few weeks, appointing per diem nurses lets the hospital cover the epidemic without having to hire staff permanently for only a temporary need. In addition, having a group of good and skilled per diem nurses allows a hospital to cut their costs down by appointing such nurses only when they are needed.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The per diem nursing has been observing a significant rise in its demand and preference in North America owing to several factors. Especially in the United States, often the nurses want to choose the hospitals where they wish to work, which is allowed by working on a per diem basis. Moreover, per diem nurses are able to make their own schedules to meet the needs of their personal lives. Per Diem nurses are never required to work a weekend or a holiday if they so choose. Their pay rate is also usually much higher than what regular staff nurses take home. Hence, the overall work culture in countries such as the US has accepted the per diem nursing services widely across the entire region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

