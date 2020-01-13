Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Increasing use of smart applications such as biometrics and card-based pedestrian entrance control systems continue to add value to the security measures of businesses. While it also helps companies with enormous indirect data collection about employees, it primarily warrants high-level security that contributes towards efficient businesses. As per the findings of a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) report, as adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) continues to reach new heights, sales of new-age security aids such as pedestrian entrance control systems will also witness a significant hike.

The global pedestrian entrance control systems market will see a strong CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Demand for installation of high-security entrance gates with intelligent pedestrian entrance control systems is witnessing rapid demand at airports, educational institutions, and government buildings.

Key Takeaways – Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Study

Strict regulations by U.S. government, such as HIPAA compliance and SOC2 compliance for access controls are anticipated to drive growth of the pedestrian entrance control systems market during the forecast period

Growing preference for automatic systems over traditional systems is expected to benefit the automatic operating mode segment

Owing to growing security concerns, the airports segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global pedestrian entrance control systems market during the forecast period

High initial cost of implementation of systems is hindering growth of the pedestrian entrance control systems market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be a key region in the pedestrian entrance control systems market. Moreover, India is expected to exhibit a soaring CAGR during the forecast period

Owing to increasing thefts or burglaries across the residential sector, high demand for enhanced security entry control systems has been witnessed from end users. This will help market players gain an edge in terms of innovation, in the residential sector, further favoring growth of the pedestrian entrance control systems market.

Product Innovation Focused on Improved Solutions with High Capability

Companies in pedestrian entrance control systems market have started investing more in speeding up the process of product development and innovation. Companies are following this strategy to update its products and stay ahead of other key players in the pedestrian entrance control systems market.

In November 2019 , PERCo launched a new IP-based turnstile for entrance control management. The key feature of this new pedestrian entrance control system is its operation with HID/EMM/MIFARE proximity cards, thus all identifiers types can be used by visitors or employees at the same time.

, PERCo launched a new IP-based turnstile for entrance control management. The key feature of this new pedestrian entrance control system is its operation with HID/EMM/MIFARE proximity cards, thus all identifiers types can be used by visitors or employees at the same time. In June 2019, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., announced update of its popular pedestrian entrance control system named Tourniket revolving door. As part of an effective protection package option, this update includes automated and advanced burglar resistance class 3 shield doors.

Persistence Market Research, puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global market for global pedestrian entrance control systems market, providing historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period 2019-2029. To understand the opportunities in pedestrian entrance control systems the market is segmented on the basis of solutions (access type, access control software, services), operating mode (manual, automatic), verticals (airports, banking & finance, transportation systems, education, government buildings, hospitals & healthcare, industry, stadiums, others) across seven major regions.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald